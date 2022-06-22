After months of preparation, workers moved the Lentz Steam Engine from its previous home at Knapp-Stout Park, located on the north side of the dam in Rice Lake, to its new home at the Hungry Hollow grounds in the town of Stanfold.
The work took place on a drizzly Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022.
Truckers Paul Borofka, of Birchwood, and his father, Bernie, Rice Lake, were on hand with a crane and flatbed truck to complete the move.
Paul Borofka said the flywheel for the motor weighed an estimated 20,000 pounds. It was lifted first, and the remaining equipment was removed later.
Among those watching (and photographing) the move were Hungry Hollow volunteers Dan Bullis and Bill Gargulak, who were with a visitor, Mary Bravo, of Maryland.
Bullis and Gargulak said the engine would be relocated just west of the covered walk-through bridge that connects the Hungry Hollow grounds with the parking lot to the north.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.