A crane hoists a flywheel for a giant electric motor at the Knapp-Stout Park in downtown Rice Lake on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Estimated to weigh 20,000 pounds and dating back to the 19th century, the wheel and the rest of the motor are in the process of being transferred to the Hungry Hollow grounds, north of Barron on Wisconsin Hwy. 25. Photo by Bob Zientara