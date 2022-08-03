The Almena Community Club extends an invitation to all to attend Fun Day this coming Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Shadyside Park will be the focus of activity throughout the day, as Almena plays host to:
• A tractor pull at 11 a.m., with registration starting at 9 a.m. In 2021, there were 101 hooks in the tractor pull competition.
• The Four Seasons Craft & Vendor Show throughout the day.
• A sanctioned kids’ pedal pull at 4 p.m., at the Shadyside Park picnic shelter on Clinton Street near Park Avenue. Winners will move on to the Wisconsin state pedal tractor pull in September.
• Western Wisconsin Truck Pullers Association pull at 7 p.m., with registration starting at 5 p.m.
Because of rain and COVID-19, this will be the first time in more than two years that a truck pull has taken place in Almena (weather permitting, of course). But so far, event organizers said that visitors can expect to see at least 60 trucks at this year’s event.
Refreshments will be sold throughout the day and include bratwursts, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, nachos, cheese curds, ice cream, pop, water seltzers and beer.
Proceeds will benefit three organizations that provide volunteer help for Fun Day, including the Father Groene Knights of Columbus Chapter (Sacred Heart Catholic Church), the Almena Area Fire District, and the Almena Community Club.
