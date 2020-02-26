More than $12.5 billion in federal funds were spent in Wisconsin in calendar year 2016 (the most recent year for which statistics are available), a U.S. Census Bureau official told listeners at a Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 appearance at Rice Lake.
Much of that spending came from federal income taxes paid by Wisconsinites and was based on the state’s population – which is counted once every year that ends with a zero, Eau Claire Census Bureau worker Rachael Manning said. Not only that, but the Census is required by the United States Constitution, she added.
This year marks the 24th time that the government has counted the population of the United States. The first time it was done, in 1790, the President was George Washington, Manning said at a talk delivered at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Barron County campus.
Monday strategy session
The Barron County “Complete Count Committee” met Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College to discuss census strategies with Manning.
The committee members include municipal and county-level administrators and/or elected officials from throughout the county.
The group talked about getting accurate counts for “hard-to-count” populations such as young children, homeless people who are temporary guests of friends and/or relatives, and the county’s growing population of Amish residents.
Manning was asked if the unborn children of expectant mothers will be counted, and replied that children born after April 1, 2020, won’t be formally counted for another 10 years.
If someone who is homeless is a guest in someone’s home or apartment, they should be counted in the census, she added. Federal guidelines protect people’s privacy, she added – even if it means that landlords won’t find out if “unauthorized” residents live in their buildings.
If there are Amish residents who are reluctant to share data or fill out surveys, they can be contacted by people they trust, Manning said. According to County Clerk DeeAnn Cook, a Chetek area storekeeper has offered to contact his Amish customers in an effort to get their cooperation in the census.
The census as an economic engine
At the Feb. 20 program, Manning noted that George Washington University did a study called Counting for Dollars. It’s available online at https://gwipp.gwu.edu
The study summary said “316 federal spending programs relied on 2010 Census-derived data to distribute $1.504 trillion to state and local governments, nonprofits, businesses, and households across the nation” during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2017.
“Census-guided spending makes up a large portion of the economy, the role of census-derived data in guiding that funding is not simple by any means, and the sensitivity of census-guided funding on state and local census accuracy differs greatly from program to program,” the study added.
In other words, “good decisions are driven by good data,” Manning said. She noted that a one percent error in the census count could cost the state of Wisconsin up to $76,000, or an estimated $1,338 per person, according to data gathered in 2015.
The Barron County census effort is focused on what Manning called a “five-step process, (to) establish where to count, motivate responders, count residents, follow-up with those who don’t respond, and tabulate and release the census data.”
Manning said the Census Bureau has strategies for so-called “hard to count” populations such as college students, farm workers, the homeless, immigrants, those who speak foreign languages, “millennials,” minorities, the disabled, refugees, renters, snowbirds, seniors, veterans, and young adults.
Barron County has a good response rate in recent census counts, Manning added. The county had an estimated 75 percent response rate in 2000, and upped it to 82 percent in 2010, she said.
Still, “we’ll never know exactly how many people we missed” with previous counts, Manning said.
Why accurate census counts matter
• According to a housing study produced in August 2019 by the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, the population in the city of Barron rose more than 3 percent between 2000 and 2017 – an estimated 101 people. The study used U.S. Census data that was gathered in the years between the more comprehensive “decennial” Census counts.
