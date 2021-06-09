Rice Lake Aquafest is now in full swing, with a number of events happening as the festival enters its second weekend.
Barron native Chris Kroeze leads off the music lineup Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m. Opening is another local son, DJ Reece Schnacky. Tickets are $15.
The food court also opens Thursday at 11 a.m. next to Dairy State Bank.
Friday’s performer is classic rocker Lita Ford, preceded by The Compromise. Show is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20.
Saturday’s events include:
• Shoreline Market at Veterans City Park, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Back the Blue Car Show, 2-6 p.m. on Marshall Street.
• Wine Walk on Main Street, 2:30-6 p.m., starting at Northern Star Theatre.
• Country music chart-topper Lonestar performs that night. Opening is local country singer Dawn Marie. Tickets are $25.
Sunday’s events include:
• Pancake breakfast, 8-11:30 a.m., next to the Chamber of Commerce.
• Art In The Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Veterans City Park.
• Grand Parade starts at 12:30 p.m., preceded by a flyover of three vintage war planes. A Chetek Hydroflites Water Ski Show follows on Rice Lake.
• Craft show, 1-6 p.m., in front of Bush & Gilles Furniture’s new location at 2500 Pioneer Ave., formerly Office Max.
• Rice Lake Family Car Show, 2-6 p.m.
• Rotary Duck Raffle at 3 p.m. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Rotary Club members, at the Chamber of Commerce and select businesses.
Aquafest also includes a carnival each day at Cedar Mall and Dawn ’Til Dusk Movies at Stardust Drive-In near Chetek.
For more information, visit aquafestonline.com.
