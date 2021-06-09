Chris Kroeze Aquafest

Chris Kroeze performs at Rice Lake Aquafest in 2019. Last year's festival was was cancelled. 

 Photo by Ryan Urban

Rice Lake Aquafest is now in full swing, with a number of events happening as the festival enters its second weekend.

Barron native Chris Kroeze leads off the music lineup Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m. Opening is another local son, DJ Reece Schnacky. Tickets are $15.

The food court also opens Thursday at 11 a.m. next to Dairy State Bank.

Friday’s performer is classic rocker Lita Ford, preceded by The Compromise. Show is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20.

Saturday’s events include:

• Shoreline Market at Veterans City Park, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Back the Blue Car Show, 2-6 p.m. on Marshall Street.

• Wine Walk on Main Street, 2:30-6 p.m., starting at Northern Star Theatre.

• Country music chart-topper Lonestar performs that night. Opening is local country singer Dawn Marie. Tickets are $25.

Sunday’s events include:

• Pancake breakfast, 8-11:30 a.m., next to the Chamber of Commerce.

• Art In The Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Veterans City Park.

• Grand Parade starts at 12:30 p.m., preceded by a flyover of three vintage war planes. A Chetek Hydroflites Water Ski Show follows on Rice Lake.

• Craft show, 1-6 p.m., in front of Bush & Gilles Furniture’s new location at 2500 Pioneer Ave., formerly Office Max.

• Rice Lake Family Car Show, 2-6 p.m.

• Rotary Duck Raffle at 3 p.m. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Rotary Club members, at the Chamber of Commerce and select businesses.

Aquafest also includes a carnival each day at Cedar Mall and Dawn ’Til Dusk Movies at Stardust Drive-In near Chetek.

For more information, visit aquafestonline.com.