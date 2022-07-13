The community of Prairie Farm welcomes the public to its annual Dairy Days celebration Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, 2022.
Dairy Days owes its yearly success to the work of many volunteers.
The event is sponsored by the Prairie Farm Lions Club. However, there are other organizations that play important roles in the three-day celebration.
They include the Prairie Farm FFA Alumni, Hay River Quilters, Prairie Farm Ladies Civic Club, Dallas Area Ambulance, Prairie Farm-Sheridan Fire Department and the Prairie Farm Pals 4-H Club (among others).
A host of volunteer coordinators (and many other assistants) have been working for weeks to organize events, competitions, shows and attractions for visitors and contestants to enjoy this weekend.
Other volunteers will staff concession and beverage stands, and they will help with other tasks that need to be done at the tractor pull, athletic competitions, parade and other events.
Below, a list of Dairy Days events, including dates, times, and volunteer coordinators.
Friday, July 15 events
• 11 a.m., free ice cream, River Country Co-op.
• 6 p.m., Tractor pull –Lions Club organizers include Matt Norberg (651) 295-1150, and Justin Eckel (715) 553-1346.
Saturday, July 16 events
• 9 a.m., Tractor ride – Kurt Bilse (715) 790-2081, and Jim Lewis (715) 308-2623.
• 9 a.m., Beef & Dairy Show – Prairie Farm FFA Alumni, Meghan Olson (715) 455-1861, Ext. 241.
• Hay River Quilters Quilt Show: opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, July 16-17, Karen Kahl, (715) 455-1217.
• 10 a.m., Baseball and tournaments, high school fields – Michael Roemhild, email michaelr@boyceville.k12.wi.us
• 11 a.m., Pioneer Park flea market – Ann Gosnell (715) 456-0331.
• 11 a.m., Car & Motorcycle show – Bart Gosnell (715) 455-1369 or 338-8568.
• 11 a.m., live music, Pioneer Park
• 2 p.m., Vintage rules baseball game – Mike Roemhild.
• 4 p.m., Beanbag tournament – Bart & Ann Gosnell.
• 6 p.m., Wiffle ball tournament – Mike Roemhild.
• 9 p.m., Street Karaoke, downtown Prairie Farm
Sunday, July 17 events
• 10 a.m., Ecumenical Church Service – United Lutheran Church, (715) 455-1454.
• 11 a.m., Concessions at Fire Hall – Dallas Area Ambulance, Theresa Lindemer, (715) 456-2058, or Linda Ambrose, (715) 418-9770.
• 11 a.m., Root Beer floats – Prairie Farm Pals 4-H Club, Tammy Rassbach (715) 418-0193 or Becky Segebrecht, (715) 505-1413.
• 11 a.m., Kids’ running & biking – Bruce Klefstad, (715) 556-4663.
• 1 p.m., Grand Parade – Peggy Rassbach (715) 418-1656 or (715) 455-1037.
• 2 p.m., Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull – Prairie Farm-Sheridan Fire Department, Mike Carlsrud, (715) 790-0178.
