A Sarona man has been sentenced to jail time in connection with a crash with horse-drawn buggy that injured several children in December of 2020.
Robert C. Dulian, 68, was sentenced to 9 months in jail on Jan. 19 on convictions of three counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, one count of reckless driving-causing great bodily harm and operating while intoxicated-1st offense.
Dulian could have faced stiffer penalties, but as result of a plea agreement reached Oct. 13, an 18-month jail sentence was imposed and stayed. As part of the agreement four counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle were amended to lesser charges.
Dulian was also placed on 2 years of probation. He must undergo AODA assessment and complete all other evaluations and treatment recommended by his probation agent. He was fined $987.50, and his driver’s license was revoked for eight months. An ignition interlock device must be installed on his vehicle(s) for eight months.
he crash was on Highway M near Church Road, about a mile north of the Barron County line, at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
The horse and buggy occupied by five Amish children was northbound on Highway M, and was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. Four of five children were injured, two of which were hospitalized. The horse was put down at the scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Washburn County Court, Dulian failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol level of .136 after the crash, well over the state’s legal limit.
A doctor at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake advised that at least two children were being transported to Marshfield Pediatric Center due to the injuries. Two others received substantial injuries. Injuries to the four children included broken bones, lacerations, head injuries, broken ribs and one child was missing a large part of her finger. One of the five children did not sustain any injuries.
