Important topics for senior citizens will be on the agenda from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, as Barron County Aging and Disability Resource Center sponsors a conference on senior citizen healthcare decisions, finances, wills, trusts, and making final wishes known to their families.
The conference is entitled “Consider the Conversation,” and will take place in Veterans Auditorium at the Barron County Government Center.
The program begins with a documentary film, followed by two panel discussions. Participants include specialists and experts in a variety of senior citizen topics.
The first panel is entitled Beginning the Conversation – participants are Lisa DeSieno, director of bereavement for Mayo Clinic Health System; Jana Baker, nurse practitioner; and Lisa Mikula, spiritual support/hospice worker with Marshfield Medical Center.
There will be a break, to be followed by the second panel discussion:
End of Life Decision Making – Participants are Holly Fitzgerald, talking about power of attorney for health care; Tom Kolstad, pre-planning funerals; and Mary Ricci, Barron County Medical Examiner.
According to Jennifer Jako, Aging and Disability Resource Center director, her office “has frequent questions from customers about” the topics that will be discussed on July 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.