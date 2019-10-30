This holiday season, WESTconsin Credit Union will host The Mitten Tree campaign—a Kindness Counts initiative. Each office will display The Mitten Tree—a tree in its lobby decorated with donated mittens, gloves, hats, scarfs and more.
The purpose of The Mitten Tree is to collect cold weather apparel and accessories for those in need as the winter season’s sub-zero temperatures set in. Last year, the credit union collected 2,838 items and $3,616.68 in support of this cause.
The campaign begins Monday, November 4 and runs through Saturday, November 30. Donations can be dropped off at any WESTconsin office during regular office hours. Acceptable items include new mittens, gloves, hats, scarfs, earmuffs, coats, boots and blankets; please no previously used items. Items can be handmade or store purchased, and suitable for all age groups. Monetary donations will also be accepted at all WESTconsin offices or online at westconsincu.org. Local distribution will take place prior to the holidays thanks to Barron County Gift from the Heart.
