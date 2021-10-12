Carl and Ryan discuss the good old days, memorable stories and the state of local news as Carl transitions from print to radio.
This is the last episode of The News Bell before Carl and Ryan take a break from podcasting. Carl is moving on to a full-time gig in radio, but is still helping us out here at Bell Press. So we’re going to step back, feel things out and look at tweaking The News Bell. Thank you for listening and enjoy this show.
Keep checking our papers and websites for the latest news and updates about the return of the podcast.
If you have any suggestions for the future podcast, or any news tips, contact Ryan Urban at editor.barron@chibardun.net.
The News Bell is a production of Bell Press, Inc., hosted by Carl Cooley and Ryan Urban.
