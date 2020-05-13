John Ellenson, a counselor working at Woodland, Almena, and Ridgeland-Dallas elementary schools in the Barron Area School District, has declared his candidacy for the 75th District Assembly seat in the Wisconsin Legislature.
Ellenson, of Rice Lake, posted the announcement Monday, May 11, 2020, on social media.
A former sports standout at Menomonie High School and, later, a captain for the University of Wisconsin Badger basketball team, Ellenson came to the Barron Area School District nearly eight years ago, in August of 2012, after a career that included experience at schools in Eau Claire and Grantsburg. He holds a masters degree in school counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Ellenson and his wife, Holly, are the parents of four children, including two sons who played Division I college basketball. One of his sons, Henry Ellenson, was a star for Marquette University and was later signed by the Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association.
In making his announcement for public office, Ellenson said: “We are strong, hard working people here in Northern Wisconsin and day after day we work together for our families and friends, we need our representatives to do the same.
“We may have disagreements, however, we must find a way to build a future for our families together,” he added.
“The polarization of politics, culture, and people is over. We need one another now more than ever. We will no longer look at what divides us, but build on what unites us. I want to represent the 75th District in Madison, find solutions in these troubled times, and unite our team to a stronger, healthier, and happier future, together.”
