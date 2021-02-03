Caleb Peterson of Barron has accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York.
Peterson said of the honor: “I would like to thank my parents, John and Carie Peterson; my grandparents, Don and Sandi Peterson and Jim and Mary Holmes; my hockey coaches, Curt Cutsforth, Jeremy Boe, Guy Evans and Brent Hilbert; and my church family at Maranatha Free Church.
“They have been instrumental in pushing me forward and preparing me for the rigorous training at West Point. I also want to humbly thank the veterans who I know, the ones I don’t, and the ones who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Your legacy has inspired me to dedicate myself to the American Freedoms you have protected so courageously.
“Thank you.”
Each year, members of Congress nominate outstanding individuals for acceptance into the Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marine Academies and the Military Academy at West Point. The nominations are forwarded to each academy, which then chooses at least one individual from each Congressional District to be admitted.
Rep. Tom Tiffany may nominate up to ten individuals for each vacant academy slot allotted to the 7th Congressional District. For more information on service academy nominations, go to tiffany.house.gov.
The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
