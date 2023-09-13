Thursday, Sept. 14th
Lego Club: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Theme: Make Something from the Ocean.
Dropå in and build a masterpiece to be displayed at Barron Public Library.
Friday, Sept. 15
Movie Night at the Library: 4:30 p.m.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy some popcorn with us as we watch the movie: Big Hero 6
Monday, Sept. 18
Storytime: 10:30 a,m.
September theme: Color!
Bring your WIGGLES & your GIGGLES to our STORYTIME! Set your imagination free with our Storytime adventures and craft!
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Tech Tuesday: By Appointment 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Give us a call or stop by and tell us what you need help with. On Tuesday, we’ll set up a time for you to come in and get the resources you need to start ENJOYING your technology instead of loathing it.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Stitching Hour: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Bring in your project and stitch amongst friends!
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Community Night
Try Something New at Barron Public Library: 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday Theme: STEM
Thursday, Sept. 21
Lego Club: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Theme: Make a Character from Your Favorite Movie
Drop in and build a masterpiece to be displayed at Barron Public Library.
Friday, Sept. 22
Movie Night at the Library: 4:30 p.m.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy some popcorn with us as we watch the movie: Flubber
Dates to Remember
Friday, Sept. 22
After-Hour Trivia:
Everything Disney
Registration: 6:45 p.m. Trivia Start time: 7 p.m.
Invite a group of friends and/or family together and showcase your knowledge!
Limit 6 people per team. Spots Limited. Call today to save your spot.
To learn more about our activities and programs visit our website: barronpl.org or call us at 715-537-3881.
