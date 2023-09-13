Thursday, Sept. 14th

Lego Club: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Theme: Make Something from the Ocean.

Dropå in and build a masterpiece to be displayed at Barron Public Library.

Friday, Sept. 15

Movie Night at the Library: 4:30 p.m.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some popcorn with us as we watch the movie: Big Hero 6

Monday, Sept. 18

Storytime: 10:30 a,m.

September theme: Color!

Bring your WIGGLES & your GIGGLES to our STORYTIME! Set your imagination free with our Storytime adventures and craft!

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Tech Tuesday: By Appointment 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Give us a call or stop by and tell us what you need help with. On Tuesday, we’ll set up a time for you to come in and get the resources you need to start ENJOYING your technology instead of loathing it.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Stitching Hour: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Bring in your project and stitch amongst friends!

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Community Night

Try Something New at Barron Public Library: 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday Theme: STEM

Thursday, Sept. 21

Lego Club: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Theme: Make a Character from Your Favorite Movie

Drop in and build a masterpiece to be displayed at Barron Public Library.

Friday, Sept. 22

Movie Night at the Library: 4:30 p.m.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some popcorn with us as we watch the movie: Flubber

Dates to Remember

Friday, Sept. 22

After-Hour Trivia:

Everything Disney

Registration: 6:45 p.m. Trivia Start time: 7 p.m.

Invite a group of friends and/or family together and showcase your knowledge!

Limit 6 people per team. Spots Limited. Call today to save your spot.

To learn more about our activities and programs visit our website: barronpl.org or call us at 715-537-3881.