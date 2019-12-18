There’s still time to give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood or platelets with the American Red Cross.
According to Sue Thesenga, communcations manager with the Red Cross regional office at St. Paul, Minn., “blood donations of all types – especially type O – are urgently needed now, as holiday travel and severe winter weather in parts of the country continue to impact the blood supply.”
The Red Cross national blood supply is affected by holiday travel and severe winter weather, which often lead to a decline in blood donations.
A number of Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled by groups and organizations in the News-Shield circulation area, between now and mid-January. Local volunteers work hand in hand with the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3845 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, which helps coordinate the local drives and arranges for trained technicians to be on-site to check in donors. Volunteers donate their time to help with registration, preparing healthful treats for donors, and answer questions.
Donors can check www.redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-448-3543 for current blood donation centers days and hours. For the tech-savvy, blood donations can also be arranged by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
A blood donor card, or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.