This past weekend, 18 youth hunters participated in their very first turkey hunts through a Learn to Hunt Turkeys program, which was sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Barron County Youth Shooting Sports Foundation.
The Learn to Hunt program is designed to give individuals who may have little or no experience with hunting a chance to take part in this great Wisconsin tradition.
“We had 18 kids from Cameron participate. Eleven out of 18 kids harvested their first birds. Of the 11, five of those were adult gobblers, five jakes and one bearded hen. The gobblers ranged from 18 pounds to 25 pounds,” said Travis Ebner, who has been the organizer/mentor on turkey hunts in Barron County for several years.
The biggest tom was shot by Derek Ewald (mentored by Travis/Sawyer Ebner) and weighed 25 pounds. Ebner noted that one of the gobblers had 1-1/4-inch spurs shot by Levi Givens (mentored by Ryan Ebner).
Ebner said that the weather was cold in the mornings, but the wind was light and the conditions were fantastic.
“Both the hens and gobblers were very talkative, which made for great actions for the kids. The guys that didn’t get birds saw a lot but struggled to get them away from hens; they seemed to be very active and into the ladies,” Ebner added.
Of the 11 birds harvested, seven were shot on Saturday and four on Sunday.
“Special thanks to Jack Naessen, of Rugged Custom Calls, out of Shell Lake, for making calls for all the kids; Brett Harriman, from Laser by Design, for custom engraving all the calls; Barron County Youth Shooting Sports for providing the meal for the banquet and buying the calls; the Folz family (Culvers) for providing Custard for the banquet; and Doug Wiles from Big Timber Outdoors for donating door prizes to give away to the hunter,” Ebner concluded.
