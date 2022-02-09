The Polk County Sheriff's office has identified a 58-year-old rural Clayton man arrested after a more-than-four-hour standoff with officers in Barron County on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
According to information furnished Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9, the suspect, Todd M. Hillman, has been booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of endangering safety with a firearm. Polk County Circuit Court records indicate the defendant is being held on $25,000 cash bond pending a court appearance next Wednesday, Feb. 16.
According to Barron County dispatch logs, officers were asked to look for the suspect at a rural Clayton address last Monday, in connection with allegations that someone discharged a shotgun during an incident earlier the same day in Polk County.
Hillman was turned over to Polk County Sheriff's deputies after his arrest Monday afternoon, dispatch logs said.
