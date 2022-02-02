Auditions for the 2022 summer season of The Red Barn Theatre are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, 9:00 a.m.—1 p.m. with music auditions held from 9 a.m.—noon. All auditions will be at the University of Eau Claire—Barron County in the fine arts building.
Acting opportunities for five productions of the comedy “Aboveboard”, by Peter Bloedel and Emily Kimbal, to run June 1–June 11, include three females ages 20s and 40/50s and three males ages 20/30s.
When food starts disappearing from Nick’s apartment fridge, he suspects his best friend and neighbor, Milo. When Milo refuses to confess, Nick installs a camera to catch the thief and finds an unlikely trespasser.
The second RBT production will be the comedy “Halfway There” by Norm Foster, which will be on-stage June 22–July 2. The cast includes three females ages 50s/60s, one female in their 30s, and one male age 30/40.
There is no such thing as a secret in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia. Not when the gossips meet for coffee every day. The girls all know everybody’s business. When a heartbroken doctor moves to town to take a temporary job at the clinic, the girls get involved and also look into their own love lives.
The first musical of the season will be “Company” by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim on stage July 13–July 23. The cast includes an ensemble of 11 to 20 actors, females and males, ages 20 to 50.
On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his bachelor status. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, “those good and crazy people,” his married friends, explain the pros and cons of married life. Because of his friends, Robert is forced to question his desired and comfortable bachelorhood throughout a hilarious array of interactions. The musical features a brilliantly brisk and energetic score containing many of Stephen Sondheim’s best-known songs.
The Red Barn’s Theater’s fourth production will be the comedy “Bus Stop” by William Inge, on stage Aug. 3–Aug. 13. The cast includes three females, ages teen to 50s; and five males ages 20s to 60+.
In the middle of a howling snowstorm, a bus out of Kansas City pulls up at a small roadside diner. All roads are blocked, and the weary travelers on board have to take refuge in the diner. Cherie, a nightclub singer, has the most to worry about. She’s being pursued by “a young cowboy with all the romantic finesse of a rodeo bull.” As a counterpoint to the main romance, the proprietor of the cafe and the bus driver find time to develop a friendship of their own
The fifth and final production of the 2022 season will be the musical comedy “Don’t Hug Me, We’re Married” by Phil and Paul Olson on stage Aug. 24–Sept. 3. Needed for the cast are two females ages 20/30s and 50/60s. Male cast members are returning from previous performances.
In a north woods bar in Bunyan Bay, Minn., owners Gunner and Clara Johnson have been married “a long time.” The romance has left the marriage, and Clara would like to get it back. At the same time, Bernice, the pretty waitress, gets engaged to Aarvid, a karaoke salesman. Gunner’s twin sister, Trigger, comes to town and proposes to Kanute, a local business icon. It’s wedding chaos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.