Linda Berg from Superior will share how “Becoming an Author Wasn’t My Plan” at both the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection Stonecroft outreaches March 16-17. Wearin’ of the Green is in order.
Teresa Drost from the Canton area will share “Living a Healthy, Happy Life” as a special feature at both meetings.
The Chetek Area After Five meets Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. The registration cost is $8. Reservations for this meeting can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 by Friday, March 13.
The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meets at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Lehman’s in Rice Lake. The cost of the Tuesday RLWC brunch is $9.50. The regular menu includes a ham broccoli roll-up, roasted potatoes, and a St. Patrick’s Day cookie. The diet plate is a veggie omelet with asparagus & mushrooms, whole wheat toast, and a St. Patrick’s Day cookie.
Doors open by 8:15 a.m. Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Pat Staycoff at 715-651-8841 by Friday, March 13.
Further information about either meeting can be obtained by calling Barb Millerman at 1-715-743-2390. Both groups are affiliated with Stonecroft headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.