A 12-year-old Spooner boy, who lost his life Thursday, July 9, 2020, after his bicycle was involved in an accident with a vehicle in his hometown, has relatives living in Barron, according to information shared by the family earlier this week.
The victim was identified as Hunter Edward Percy, the son of Ed and Kayla (Roettger) Percy. His grandparents, Mary (Allan) Hazuga and Al (Wendy) Roettger, live in Barron. An aunt, Alyssa (Carl) Nelson, lives in Dallas.
People who knew the boy and his family went on social media earlier this week to express their sympathies.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Spooner Middle School student, Hunter Percy,” said Dr. David Aslyn, Spooner School District administrator. “Our thoughts are with his family and those closest to him.”
Cassie Euler, a friend of the family, set up a crowdfunding page that had raised more than $7,000 by press time Tuesday evening, July 14.
“Hunter’s mom has been my best friend since Hunter was just a little guy,” she said on the page. “With our kids all being so close in age together they are all close friends also. Many late night Xbox sessions (were) shared between our boys.”
A complete obituary appears elsewhere in this week’s News-Shield.
