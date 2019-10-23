Have you ever walked into a room and thought, why did I just come in here? Only, to turn around and you remember what it is that you were going to do. Or maybe names just aren’t coming to you like they used to? Frustrating right? As we get older, many of us wonder if our forgetfulness is a normal part of aging or if it’s something more.
Just as we get our blood pressure checked at least yearly, our brains need a check-up as well. It is important that people age 50 and over or those younger with memory concerns get your baseline results. With your baseline results, you can continue to monitor over time how your brain is functioning. Although our risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia increases every decade we live, it is important to realize that these diseases are not a normal part of aging. In fact, many of the causes of brain changes are treatable and caused by common medications, including over-the-counter, vitamin deficiencies, hormone problems, and many more.
To bring more awareness of our brain health in the month of November, the Aging & Disability Resource Center has partnered with local health systems to offer 10-minute memory screening appointments on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 2-4 p.m. The screenings are confidential and you receive immediate results. You can learn about normal aging memory changes and get tips to keep your brain healthy. If you like, results can be sent to your medical provider. Call the ADRC at 715-537-6225 to sign up at any one of the following locations:
• Marshfield Health Center - Entrance 5, 1st Floor Conf. Room, 1700 W. Stout St., Rice Lake.
• Prevea Health Center – 1051 West Ave., Rice Lake.
• Cumberland Healthcare Clinic - 1110 7th Ave., Cumberland.
• Cumberland Healthcare - 632 US HWY 8, Turtle Lake.
• Mayo Clinic - 1222 E. Woodland Ave., Barron.
