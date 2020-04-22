Barron’s Citywide Spring Cleanup Day, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020, has been postponed until further notice, according to an announcement Tuesday, April 14.
“In order to conduct this event, the city must work in conjunction with a waste service provider, and at this time these services are not available due to COVID-19,” the statement said.
The city will consider holding a Cleanup Day on an alternate date if possible. The Barron County Incinerator may have options available for those items needing to be disposed of, the announcement added.
The City will keep Anderson Park closed through the month of May, due to COVID-19, the announcement said.
Deposits received for shelter rentals for May will be returned. The city will continue to monitor the situation and will determine how to proceed with park and shelter availability on a month-to-month basis.
The city will follow the same policy to decide if or when the public pool may be open to the public.
Residents who have “compromised trees” on their property as a result of the July 2019 wind storm should contact the city if they are unsure of how to proceed in hiring of contracted services for tree removal.
The city will consider sending out a request for rates and fees from reputable contractors if there is a level of community need that supports the use of a centralized listing of available contractors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.