Cameron-based Mosaic Telecom will extend 232 miles of fiber optic cable to customers in the Dallas and Ridgeland areas in a project that started Monday, April 20.
The work is expected to upgrade Internet speed to one gigabyte per second (one billion pieces of information per second) to 930 customers in two telephone exchanges, the company announced Thursday, April 23, 2020.
“Mosaic’s commitment to the cooperative continues with a substantial infrastructure investment to these rural communities in Barron County,” said Mosaic CEO Domenico Fornaro.
“People are relying on the internet for work, school and connecting to loved ones,” continued Fornaro. “It’s more important than ever that as many people as possible have access to the best connection possible. That’s our biggest motivation right now.”
For more, read the April 29 edition of the Barron News-Shield.
