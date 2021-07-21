Opened earlier this year at 610 W. Main St., Cameron, Radiant Sparkle Cleaners relocated to the village from a Cumberland location, according to Cameron village officials.
The business, owned by Kathryn Stahl, offers cleaning services for offices and homes, according to its Facebook page.
A pair of new signs recently went up at the building, including one that invites people to apply for jobs.
The cleaning business is the latest in a long line of commercial businesses that have operated in the historic building, according to records from the village, News-Shield archives and, especially, Pioneer Village Museum.
Most recently, it had been the home of Sticks & Stones Furnishings, a property owned by Bush & Gilles Furniture, which has since relocated all but one of its commercial operations (the clearance center, at 907 W. Main) from Cameron to Rice Lake.
But before that, the building had housed other commercial businesses, including (back in the day) Mauseth’s “The Depend On Store,” Sullivan’s and Fjelstad’s Store.
Photos of the old Cameron commercial tenants sparked a flurry of online comments after the News-Shield ran photos of the location earlier this year.
“I spent many hours in the store when my dad ran John’s Meat Market,” wrote Curtis Schiefelbein. “I … remember the layout with dry goods in half of the front and food on the other side.”
There was “a small elevator that went to the lower level,” he added. “They had clothes, shoes, some fabrics, thread, and a lot of kids books.”
Schiefelbein said his father would “give me bones to take the meat off of and I would sell the bones to farmers for a nickel a bag for their dogs.”
The News-Shield is interested in gathering more information about the businesses that were once located at 610 W. Main St. Please send letters to the paper at P.O. Box 100, Barron, Wis., 54812, email editor.barron@chibardun.net, or post comments when this story appears online and/or on Facebook.
