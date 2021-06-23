When the funeral begins at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, for Charles “Chuck” Nelson, a larger-than-life community leader in the Barron area for much of the past half-century, it will be in typical “Chuck Nelson fashion.”
The ceremony, which will begin with a procession of area veterans carrying the American flag, a cross, a candle, and a Bible, was all written out, in advance, by Nelson, himself.
“Charlie had his funeral all planned,” said Chuck Sandmann, rural Barron, who has been friends with Chuck and Sharlot Nelson for more than four decades. “He had all the details written out.”
Nelson, 88, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, after a years-long battle with cancer. After this morning’s funeral, he will be buried in Wayside Cemetery. A complete obituary appears elsewhere in today’s News-Shield.
In interviews conducted Monday and Tuesday, June 21 and 22, friends and fellow military veterans remembered Nelson for his positive spirit, his energetic leadership and personality, and the many ways he worked to promote and help the Barron community.
These same friends often used the present tense to describe Nelson and his personality – almost as if the energy had survived him and would continue on, after his passing.
“He was upbeat, always willing to talk to me, and was willing to do anything he could to help with programs he believed in,” said local veterinarian Don Peterson, who worked with Nelson on many community projects over the years.
“He was quite inspirational, too,” Peterson added. “I was in the Ecumenical Christian Men’s Group with him. We worked on an annual auction, and it raised thousands of dollars for community projects.”
Even in failing health, Nelson was willing to further his community work, Peterson added.
“He helped us with several school referendums – even the most recent one (in April 2021),” he said.
Peterson called Nelson earlier this year to see if he felt up to making some calls to promote the 2021 referendum.
“When he answered the phone, he said, ‘hey, how are you doing!’” Peterson said. “I could tell he had lost some energy, but he agreed to help. And you know what? He ended up calling 100 people. I thought it was just miraculous. When Chuck gets fired up, he really goes for it.”
Dave Vruwink, former Barron mayor and retired teacher, said his history with Nelson went back many decades.
“My dad was county (ag) agent for more than 30 years,” Vruwink said. “His family knew ours for a long, long time. I can still remember, as a little child, going to the Nelson farm. Chuck and his dad had a registered Holstein herd. They had an insemination business, too, and I recall the big bulls, with rings through their noses.”
Vruwink’s friendship with Nelson deepened over the years, as they participated in activities with Brown-Selvig American Legion Post 212, and, later, after Vruwink was elected mayor of Barron.
“As mayor, I did a monthly radio program,” he said. “I can’t recall how many times I’d be leaving the radio station and (Nelson) called to tell me what he thought of the interview. Everything was always positive, his feedback was great. Even if he didn’t live in the city, he was a big supporter.”
Vruwink took away another impression of Nelson – his energy and strong personality.
“He was hard to keep up with,” he said. “When Chuck calls you, you might as well go along with him, because he wasn’t going to give up until he had you in his camp.
“Barron County has lost a true supporter,” Vruwink added.
Fellow veteran and retired community leader Chuck Sandmann felt the same way.
“Chuck was a neighbor and friend for a lot of years,” Sandmann said.
“I joined the Legion 30 years ago, and I remember him saying, ‘I want this (Post) to be a sharp group.’ He made sure we were in lookalike uniforms with the same shirts, ties, jackets and hats.”
Sandmann added that Nelson invested his own money in Legion uniforms.
He also remembered Nelson’s energy – especially when it came to getting volunteers for pet projects.
“I was one of the first persons he asked to get involved in the (Barron County) June Dairy Breakfast,” Sandmann said.
“I worked for Barron Electric at the time. He came over to the house, and he said, ‘You know, Chuck, we’re a little short (of volunteers). Could you please help us out?’”
Sandmann said Nelson’s enthusiasm was contagious.
“He got me started (on the Dairy Breakfast), and I loved it,” he said.
That enthusiasm persisted, even as Nelson’s fight with cancer became more difficult.
“He’d come from chemotherapy, and he’d say, ‘I don’t feel good, but I’m going to keep going until God blesses me,” Sandmann added.
Nelson didn’t just lead by example. He also generously shared his wealth with the community, particularly in behalf of the Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Association.
“Chuck and Sharlot Nelson were instrumental in getting our indoor ice arena built more than 20 years ago,” said Mark Bell, hockey association president and News-Shield publisher.
The Nelsons had grandchildren in the hockey program at the time the indoor arena was built, “but (their) generosity continued long after their grandchildren graduated,” Bell added.
“A few years ago, they again helped us with a major donation,” he said.
All told, the association has benefited from $100,000 in contributions from the Nelsons, Bell said.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without their generosity,” he added.
“It wasn’t unusual to have Chuck stop me on the sidewalk and (hand me) money to ‘help out those hockey kids,’ or to be given words of encouragement,” Bell said.
“Chuck was a leader in our community for decades, and he cared deeply that generations of children were both given opportunity and taught how to lead.”
