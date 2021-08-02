Wildfires in Canada are currently posing a health risk in Wisconsin, where air quality has been affected by the smoke.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources:
"Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northwestern Wisconsin counties and is anticipated to slowly spread east-southeast today into Tuesday morning. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level over this period.
"Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time."
The EPA and DNR recommend avoiding outdoor exercise until air conditions improve.
