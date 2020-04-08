Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order recognizes outdoor activity as an essential activity. As such, the 2020 spring turkey season will proceed without changes to the season dates or management zones, the DNR reports.
“Hunting and fishing provides us an opportunity in interact with nature. Hunting and fishing traditions run deep in Wisconsin,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. “It’s these traditions that allow us to have a moment of normalcy during this extraordinary time. Remember to be more than safe.”
There are still turkey hunting permits available in five of the state’s seven management zones. This may provide opportunities for people to select new zones to reduce travel distances and stay closer to home. Permits are available online.
Remaining permits are generally for later in the season. All sales directly benefit conservation efforts, including developing, managing, preserving, restoring and maintaining the wild turkey population in Wisconsin.
Hunting with household family members is still allowed under the emergency coronavirus order. Social distancing applies to mentored hunts. Because mentors must be within arm’s reach of their mentee, the need for social distancing prohibits hunters from mentoring someone outside of their household.
If a hunter encounters any other individuals while out hunting, the DNR asks they keep at least six feet of space to pass.
The spring turkey season will run April 15 - May 26, with six 7-day periods beginning Wednesday through the following Tuesday. All seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.
Youth turkey hunt April 11 - 12
Youth under the age of 16 may hunt during the spring youth turkey hunt this Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth without hunter safety can participate in the youth turkey hunt under the Mentored Hunting Program.
Youth must be accompanied by a qualified adult and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules. Under the Safer at Home order, mentors and mentees should be from the same household. Youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization.
A harvest authorization for any time period can be used during the youth hunt weekend, but youth hunters must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization.
