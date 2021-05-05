City of Barron workers will be flushing fire hydrants this Friday and Saturday, May 7-8. The Light & Water Department reminds residents they could experience some water discoloration while hydrants are flushed Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., but any possible problems will be cleared up by the end of the day.
People experiencing discolored water should run their faucet until it clears.
The water department notes residents might want to avoid doing laundry during the day Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.