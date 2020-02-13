An unidentified female pedestrian was airlifted from the Almena Holiday convenience store parking lot early today, Thursday, Feb. 13, after being hit by a vehicle "at highway speed," according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The incident was reported by a 911 caller at about 5:25 a.m.
The victim, age 71, suffered what were described as head and neck injuries, but was conscious before she was airlifted from the scene. Follow the News-Shield website and read the Feb. 19 newspaper for further details.
