Would you like the chance to represent the Barron County Fair, have fun, meet new people, polish your interviewing and speaking skills and gain a lasting experience? The Barron County “Fairest of the Fair” Contest is looking for contestants 18 years of age and older (as of Jan. 1, 2022).
The contest is open to contestants who have been a resident of the state of Wisconsin for at least one year. Contestants must reside in Barron County or an adjoining county, if the majority of their fair and/or school activities are in Barron County. Contestants are eligible to run for a maximum of two years.
The Fairest of the Fair is chosen by a panel of impartial judges based upon: personality, attitude, maturity, professionalism, speaking ability, poise, appearance, involvement in school, community and fair activities and overall impression.
Prior to the fair, contestants will make a radio ad, participate in individual and group interviews, give a self introduction and present their radio ad. The crowning of the new “Fairest” will take place at the Barron County Fair on Friday, July 16. The new “Fairest” will receive a $1,000 scholarship and represent the county at the State Fairest of the Fair competition in January 2022. The Runner-up will receive $100; all other participants will receive $25.
For an application, contact Karen Rindsig at 715-234-3781 or go to the Fair’s website info@barroncountyfair.com Completed applications should be sent to: Karen Rindsig, 2106 29 ½ Ave., Sarona WI 54870.
