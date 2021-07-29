This week's stories:
—Barron enacts extra restrictions on sex offenders;
—Information is sought in a couple recent cases of animal cruelty;
—And a woman was reunited with her birth mother and relatives 56 years after her adoption. Plus much more of the latest local news.
if you have any suggestions for topics, send us an email, at editor.barron@chibardun.net. Thanks for listening to the News Bell, presented by Charter Bank. The News Bell is a production of Bell Press, Inc. Hosted by Carl Cooley and Ryan Urban.
