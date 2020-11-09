Students at Prairie Farm High School and Middle School will begin began distance learning Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, thanks to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the district ended in-person classes.
An announcement issued last week said that the closures were taking place because of “limited staffing levels and to mitigate the increasing number of quarantined students and staff in the school district,” according to a letter sent to district parents.
Classes at the elementary school were unaffected, the announcement added.
The faculty was given time to prepare on Friday, Nov. 6, and virtual classes were scheduled to begin Monday, the announcement added.
Read the Nov. 11 issue of the News-Shield for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.