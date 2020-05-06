While construction and exterior work are complete on the new Almena Post Office, the interior finishing work remains to be done, according to a terms of an agreement between the village and the U.S. Postal Service.
Built by the village at a cost of $120,000 – with money from its own cash resources – the 900 square-foot building was constructed last fall and winter by Clayton-based Berghammer Builders.
According to a story appearing in a November 2019 issue of the News-Shield, the Almena Village Board agreed to pay the cost of construction, and to lease the building to the Postal Service at a cost of $8,800 per year, which will be used to replenish the village’s investment.
The interior finishing work was to be completed at the expense of the U.S. Postal Service.
Early in April 2020, USPS spokesperson Nicole M. Hill was asked about the status of construction, and to answer a question about whether USPS is negotiating with Berghammer Builders to complete the interior work.
She said she could not comment on “any (construction project) in negotiations. We are monitoring the situation and as we get closer to the facility opening, (USPS will prepare) a media advisory with that information,” said Hill, who works out of a regional USPS office in Minneapolis.
Almena residents have been without in-town postal service since a fire gutted the interior of the former Post Office on Dec. 8, 2018. Two juveniles were later prosecuted for arson in connection with that incident.
