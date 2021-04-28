The Bob and Rocco Gun Show will be held Friday-Sunday, April 30-May 2, at the Barron Ice Arena. The arena is located at 525 E. Birch Ave., next to the Barron County Justice Center.
Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6, with ages 14 and under free. Proceeds will go to “Take A Kid Hunting Foundation” Camp Neal.
Barron VFW Post 8338 will serve concessions and sell raffle tickets. The Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Association will also be raffling off a rifle.
A total of 250, 8-foot tables will have new and used firearms, ammo, knives, optics and more. Attendees can buy, sell or trade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.