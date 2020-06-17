People who live close to Barron High School should not be surprised to hear a bugle playing Reveille at 7 a.m. next Sunday, June 21, 2020, as the community begins its participation in International Make Music Day.
According to Maureen “Mo” Tollman, one of the event organizers, William Weise “will start the celebration off by playing Reveille on the lawn of BHS” at 7 o’clock Sunday morning.
What follows will be 12 hours of musical celebration.
Free harmonicas and drum sticks will be handed out this week via the Barron Public Library curbside service.
The supply is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those who get instruments are invited to join virtual free music lessons streaming throughout the day at http://www.makemusicday.org/national-projects/25x12-live-online-lessons/
“You have 12 hours to learn 25 instruments, pretty awesome!” Tollman said.
Other events on the schedule:
9 a.m. -- First United Methodist Church is hosting their virtual church service with special music. All churches are encouraged to include the song, “This Is My Father’s World” in their service that day.
11 a.m. -- Barron Federated Music Club members will perform “Window Serenades” for residents at Park Lawn apartments.
“If you have a loved one in a local nursing home, you can also participate,” Tollman said. “Please follow the facilities COVID-19 rules.”
2 p.m. -- “Make Music With What You Have” will take place at the Barron Skate Park.
“This is combo of Bucket Drumming and Bash the Trash,” she said. “Bring your own chair.”
Buckets and sticks, and other music makers will be provided, although the supply is limited. All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
7 p.m. -- William Wiese will perform Taps on the BHS front lawn.
The event has a Facebook page with more information, including “promised performances by Norm Yamada and Lenore Berg, a duo with Larry Jerome and Lenore, and a solo by Ruth Anderson.”
