Yvonne Ritchie, Barron County Treasurer, reminds county residents 2019 postponed real estate taxes are due on or before July 31, 2020. City of Rice Lake 2019 property taxes must be paid to the Rice Lake City Clerk’s Office. All other property taxes in Barron County must be paid to the Barron County Treasurer.
Due to COVID-19, taxpayers are encouraged to make payments online or by mail. There is also a drop box by the main entrance (on Monroe Ave.) to the Barron County Government Center. Receipts will be sent for payments left in the drop box. You are encouraged to wear a face mask inside the Government Center if you are feeling well and you wish to pay in person.
When mailing payments please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the tax payment if you want a receipt. Payment options, tax amounts, and payment status can be found on the Barron County Website at www.barroncountywi.gov. Click on “Online Tax Data” under the “Quick Links” side bar to pay online with a credit card or by e-check (there are additional fees if using the online payment options). Please call the treasurer’s office at (715) 537-6280 if you have questions.
