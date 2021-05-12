The University of Wisconsin-Extension Office, Barron, will host a sign-up for the 2021 growing season from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the garden at 175 Lake Street, behind the headquarters of Barron County Developmental Services, Inc.
Four plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Kathy Splett, FoodWise coordinator for UW-Extension in Barron and Rusk counties.
Each 20-square-foot plot may be rented for $25, Splett said in a Wednesday, May 5 press release.
In all, the garden encloses 20 plots, Splett added. Three of them are community plots, where volunteers grow produce that is donated to the Barron Cupboard & Closet Food Pantry and to the Barron County Senior Nutrition Program. The remaining plots are rented to individuals/families to grow their own fresh vegetables and fruits.
“If you are interested in improving your food security as well as (enjoying) the fun of gardening or learning to garden; then we are the place for you,” she said.
The mission of the garden is to address food insecurity, enhance nutritional well-being by assisting people in growing and consuming fresh produce, encouraging cross-cultural relationships, and creating an accessible, educational garden in an attractive setting.
The garden is administered by a team that includes volunteers from UW-Extension, Barron County Developmental Services, Inc., Barron County Master Gardeners, the Aging and Disability Resource Center, and community volunteers.
The administration team welcomes additional volunteers to help with the community plots, Splett said.
“Even if you would just like to … enjoy the fresh outdoors, have fellowship with others or help ‘garden’ the community plots, you are needed!” she said.
“If you have fond memories of gardening when you were younger, really enjoy eating fresh produce right from the garden, or just love being outdoors getting fresh air, sunshine and physical exercise while enjoying gardening, we would love to have you!”
For further information, contact Splett via email at kathy.splett@wisc.edu, or call (715) 537-6381, or Lynnea White, Barron County Developmental Services program director via email at programgmt.bcdsi@chibardun.net, or by calling (715) 537-5341.
