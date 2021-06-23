The Rice Lake Community Health Foundation (RLCHF) is soliciting applications for matching grant funds. Any non-profit organization that provides health-related services to residents of the greater Rice Lake area is invited to submit a formal written request by Aug. 8, 2021.
The Rice Lake Community Health Foundation (RLCHF), established in 2008, was able to provide $237,000 in matching fund grants to health-related organizations in 2020/2021. Matching funds were distributed to the following organizations in 2020/2021: Benjamin’s House; Birchwood Area Food Pantry; Boys and Girls Club of Barron County; Chetek Food Shelf; Cumberland Area Food Pantry; Community Connections to Prosperity; Emergency Services of Barron County; The Family Enrichment Center; The Family House; Nature’s Edge Therapy Center; Pink Ribbon Advocacy; Rice lake Area Free Clinic; Ruby’s Pantry of Cameron; The Kinship of Rice Lake and We Share Food Pantry.
The grant process for distributions was re-structured in 2011 to make grants more compliant with the federal tax code, thus enabling RLCHF to contribute additional health care funding to the disadvantaged in the communities it serves. RLCHF funds cannot be used for operating expenses (e.g. salaries, building rental).
The Foundation’s mission is to promote the physical, behavioral and social health of people in the greater Rice Lake area by supporting and partnering with health and wellness organizations. We believe that by helping organizations improve the health of individuals, families, and community systems, we can enhance the quality of life for the community as a whole.
This request must be submitted online at www.richf.org.
Questions can be emailed to: BillieJo Peterson at swansonbi@mosaictelecom.net. Deadline for applications is Aug. 8, 2021.
