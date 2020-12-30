A number of volunteer fire departments in the News-Shield circulation area will be represented this Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at a memorial service for Don Kittelson, chief of the Clayton Fire Department, who died Dec. 17, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
Local firefighters and vehicles will be part of a “celebration of life” for Kittelson, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Clayton Fire Hall.
The event will end with a fire truck procession at 3 p.m.
Participating local fire departments include:
• Barron-Maple Grove – Chief Mike Romsos said the department “plans on sending at least one truck and some (firefighters).”
• Dallas-Sioux Creek – Fire Chief Jason Shatley said the department plans on sending “one piece of apparatus and several (firefighters).”
• Ridgeland-Wilson – Al Schutz, former chief, said the department “is taking a truck over for the procession.”
The department members planned a meeting Monday night, Dec. 28, to find out how many firefighters would participate, Schutz added.
“I knew Don a little bit,” Schutz said. As a member of the Prairie Farm Lions Club, he “worked with (Kittelson) for their (Clayton Fire Department) benefit tractor pull. Don was really involved in that event.”
• Prairie Farm-Sheridan – Lynn Bartlett, firefighter, said “several firefighters and at least one truck” would be at the event.
Bartlett said that one of her department members, Steve Grosskreutz, is Kittelson’s brother-in-law, and that other department members knew him.
“Bud Lindemer (Prairie Farm resident and American Legion commander) worked with Don in training classes,” she added.
• Almena – Fire Chief Vince Wohlk, who said he has known Kittelson for more than 25 years, said his department would be represented with both personnel and apparatus.
“If it wasn’t for COVID-19, we’d have all the guys line up and give condolences,” Wohlk said.
In a recent email interview, Clayton Assistant Fire Chief Jenny Bergmann talked about working with her boss, Don Kittelson.
“It takes a special person to be a volunteer firefighter,” she said. “It’s about the willingness and ability to be able to stop what you are doing and go help someone else.”
She said that in the Clayton Fire Department, “the family feeling of life comes out of the fire hall from within our own family support and also because we are there to have each other’s back … knowing we have all made the same choice to be the crazy ones to face an emergency scene … and … still make sure we all go home safe.”
Bergmann said Kittelson rose through the ranks as he spent 34 years with the department.
“He treated everyone the same,” she said. “He was direct, honest, and yet had an ear to lend when I needed someone to talk to. (He) knew how to look at a situation or a call and be able delegate duties with the people he had available.”
“I can’t tell you how much I miss Chief Don,” Bergmann added. “He was a fellow firefighter, neighbor, school alumni, community resident, polar plunger and 5K walker, but most of all, he was my friend.”
