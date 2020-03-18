Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College would like to congratulate all students who graduated in December. Graduates earned credentials, completion certificates, technical diplomas and associate degrees that will provide them with the skills to either continue their education or enter the workforce. Midyear graduates will have the opportunity to participate in the spring commencement ceremony.
Meet the graduates
From Barron—Jacob Bauch, Technical Diploma One Year, Emergency Medical Technician - Paramedic.
Melissa Kmieciak, Technical Diploma One Year, Accounting Assistant.
Grace Whiting, Technical Diploma One Year, Cosmetology.
From Cameron—Holly Eckhoff, Technical Diploma One Year, Health Office Professional
Megan Holdeman, Technical Diploma One Year, Accounting Assistant
Sara Lucas, Technical Diploma One Year, Medical Coding Specialist
From Rice Lake
Kriston Anderson, Technical Diploma One Year, Medical Assistant.
Logan Boggess, Technical Diploma Two Year, Automotive Technician.
Meghan DeVries, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree.
Anna Rose Hamner, Technical Diploma One Year, Medical Assistant.
Chandra Harmon, Technical Diploma One Year, Medical Assistant.
Caiden Johnson, Technical Diploma One Year, Child Care Services.
Ashley Johnston, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree.
Kristin Lulich, Technical Diploma One Year, Substance Abuse Counselor Education.
Megan Marschall, Technical Diploma One Year, Medical Assistant
Rachel Noles, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree.
Katie Pollak, Technical Diploma One Year, Child Care Services (E-Connect).
Michaela Scalzo, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree
Kristina Taylor, Technical Diploma One Year, Medical Coding Specialist.
Megan Walsh, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree.
From Ridgeland— Christal Holec, Technical Diploma One Year, Child Care Services (E-Connect).
Kayla Ress, Associate in Applied Science, Nursing - Associate Degree.
