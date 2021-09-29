A major improvement has been finished at the Dallas Village Park, just in time for the 25th annual Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
During the weekend of Sept. 18-19, volunteers installed seven overhead doors to enclose the north end of the new picnic shelter at the park, which was built in 2019 after village residents started a fundraising campaign in fall of 2015.
“We don’t have enough money to complete the whole thing,” said Dallas resident Karla Knutson, who helped to coordinate the fundraising effort. “But the worst of the weather comes through the northwest corner (of the shelter), and that’s the part that’s protected (with the new doors). The new doors will block the rain and cut the wind for Oktoberfest.”
Vance Powers, a member of the park fundraising committee and an engineer with Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., Rice Lake, worked with his wife, Jennifer, their 13-year-old son, Marshall, and Bruce Kohls, of Eau Claire, to finish the installation.
“Planning and design took place in April (2021), and about 50 total volunteer hours were involved, with some additional paid labor help,” he added.
Knutson said the committee decided to invest the last of its funds – about $10,000 – to add the overhead doors.
Powers said that additional hardware has been hung from the shelter rafters so that the shelter can be fully enclosed.
“It will take another $20,000 to $30,000 to finish,” Knutson said. “If someone wants to raise the money to complete it, they can. Our committee decided that after seven years, we were done.”
Oktoberfest schedule
Here’s a summary of Dallas Oktoberfest events as prepared by Ann Lee, co-owner of Valkyrie Brewery.
• 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dallas-Sioux Creek Fire Department All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast. Price: freewill donations. Proceeds will go towards firefighting equipment upgrades.
The fire department will also host a fundraising raffle with a grand prize of $1,000 in cash. Other prizes include a quilt, meat, firearms, gift certificates for food, golf, and beer, and other items. Raffle tickets will be sold at Dallas businesses and other locations.
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Arts & Crafts Fair and Farmers’ Market at the Dallas Village Park. Neighboring farmers will sell produce; local artisans will offer handmade sewing, painting, knitting, and crafts. Vendor fee is $15. To reserve a booth, call Nicole at (715) 418-0875.
• The only six-person Kubb tournament in the United States will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Dallas park. The 13th annual tournament will draw teams from several states.
Originating in Sweden, Kubb (pronounced “Koob”) is a yard game that is so old, it may have been played by Vikings. For more information, contact Eric Anderson at wisconsinkubb@gmail.com.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Cahoon’s Garage (formerly Ellefson’s Oldsmobile) Dallas Oktoberfest Car Show, corner of Anderson and Second streets. Owner Corey Cahoon and cosponsor LaVonne Duce will start registering entries at 9 a.m. There is no entry fee; tractors, boats, bikes, and other vehicles are welcome. Trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. to People’s Choice Best Car and Best Truck.
• 10:30 a.m., 1860 Vintage Baseball Double Header, featuring the Sand Creek 9 and the Menomonie Blue Caps. Teams will wear authentic uniforms, and will play without gloves.
• 12:30 p.m., Dog Costume Contest next to the brewery. Registration is at noon; prizes include a trophy, a basket of dog treats, and $25.
• 2 p.m. Wiener Dog Race next to the brewery. Register at 1:30 p.m. Prizes include $50, a trophy and a hot dog costume.
• Related events: Dallas Library Book Sale, Lutheran Church Thrift Sale, Fresh Lefse at the park, Studio 201 Pottery and Glass Works, Old Farmers Mercantile Antiques, It’s About Time, Willow Wisp Trading, and an occasional cannon blast at the ball field.
Beverages, concessions
• 10 a.m., Valkyrie Brewing Company will offer 15 different beers. Beer goes on sale at 10:30 a.m. at the park pavilion, and at 12 noon at a tent next to the brewery. Jen’s Choppin’ Block will begin selling brats and other foods at 10:30 a.m. at the park.
Live music
• 12 noon, next to Valkyrie brewery, KJ Country followed by Mark Thompson, Steve Midboe and Weez & Hans.
• 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Squires Band at the park pavilion, includes polkas and classic rock.
For more, look for Dallas Oktoberfest on Facebook.
Editor’s note: The fundraising project for the Dallas Village Park began in December 2015 with a $7,500 challenge grant from proceeds earned during the July 2013 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, held at Dallas. In April 2018, the fundraising committee obtained a $53,500 Knowles Nelson Stewardship grant
