Thursday, July 18

4 p.m. — The ribbon cutting and

opening ceremony for this year’s

Mardi Gras will be held at the entrance

to Memorial Park.

4-7 p.m. — Mardi Gras Mainstage

will feature D.J. music by “Midnight

Mayhem” in Memorial Park.

5 p.m. — Christman Amusements

open at Memorial Park.

5 p.m. — Beer garden opens with

a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial

Park.

6 p.m. — Tri-County Little League

Majors All Star Game at the Rusk

County Fairgrounds.

7-11 p.m. — The Lampert Lumber

Main Stage Presents the band, South

of 8 at Memorial Park.

11 p.m. — The beer garden closes

down.

11 p.m. — Closing down of festival

grounds.

Friday, July 19

12:30-4:30 p.m. — Rusk County

Historical Society Museum opens at

the Rusk County Fairgrounds.

3 p.m. — Christman Amusements

open.

3 p.m. — Open volleyball at the

Memorial Park Volleyball Court. The

tournament will be held at noon on

Saturday.

4 p.m. — Beer garden opens- with

a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial

Park.

4-7 p.m. — The Beer Garden

Mainstage Presents the band, Songa

featuring Mario and Sherri Friedel in

Memorial Park.

6-6:30 p.m. — A Flambeau Martial

Arts Karate Demonstration will

be held at the Memorial Park Amphitheater.

6-9 p.m.- Bingo will be held at

Armstrong Pavilion in Memorial

Park.

7-11:30 p.m. — The Lampert

Lumber Main Stage presents the

band, Divided Highway in Memorial

Park.

10 p.m. — Venetian Night Parade

and Fireworks Show will be held on

the Flambeau River along Memorial

Park.

Midnight — Closing down of the

Beer Garden and Festival Grounds.

Saturday, July 20th

7 a.m. — Mardi Gras Open Golf

Tournament will be held at Tee-AWay

Golf and Supper Club.

8-11 a.m. — Firefi ghters Pancake

Feed will be held at Ladysmith Fire

Hall.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Mardi Gras Arts

& Craft Fair will be held in downtown

Ladysmith along Miner Avenue.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Dirty Shorts

Brass Band will perform at Mardi

Gras Arts & Craft Fair in downtown

Ladysmith along Miner Avenue.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Car Show — See

the classic rides on W. Third Street

next to the post offi ce in downtown

Ladysmith.

10:30 a.m. — The Citizen’s Water

Fights will take place in front of Ladysmith

Fire Hall.

Noon — Horseshoes registration

in Memorial Park with games beginning

at 12:30 p.m.

Noon — Christman Amusements

open at Memorial Park.

Noon — Mardi Gras Co-Ed Volleyball

Tournament at the Memorial

Park Volleyball Court. For registration

and questions, call Brody Closs

at 715-403-2081.

Noon-1:30 p.m. — The Cornhole

Team Tournament registration takes

place at the Beer Garden entrance in

Memorial Park. The fee is $10 per

person for the double elimination

tournament.

Noon- 9 p.m. — Bingo will be held

at Armstrong Pavilion in Memorial

Park.

12:30- 4:30 p.m. — Rusk County

Historical Society Museum will he

open at the fairgrounds.

1-2:30 p.m. — Music by Joe’s Music

at Legacy Theater in Memorial

Park.

1 p.m. — Beer Garden opens-$2

Gate Admission Fee at Memorial

Park

1-4 p.m. — Lampert Lumber Main

Stage presents the band, Sage Leary

at Memorial Park.

2-4 p.m. — The Dirty Shorts Brass

Band will perform in the Memorial

Park Midway.

2-7 p.m. — A Cornhole Team Tournament

will be held in the Memorial

Park Beer Garden with a 50/50

split. Proceeds to Jaycee Scholarship

Fund.

4-7 p.m. — The Beer Garden Main

Stage presents the band, Anxiety, at

Memorial Park

6-6:30 p.m. — Flambeau Martial

Arts Karate Demonstration at Legacy

Theater in Memorial Park.

7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. — Lampert

Lumber Main Stage presents the

band, Crossroad Station at Memorial

Park.

10 p.m. — Venetian Night Parade

and Fireworks Show on Flambeau

River along Memorial Park.

Midnight — Closing down of Beer

Garden and festival grounds.

Sunday, July 21st

10:30 a.m. — Street Parade registration

begins at the old Ladysmith

Elementary School on Lindoo Avenue.

Noon — Christman Amusements

opens at Memorial Park.

12:30-4:30 p.m. — Rusk County

Historical Society Museum will be

open at the fairgrounds.

12:30 p.m. — Kiddie parade in

downtown Ladysmith on Miner Avenue.

1:00 p.m. — The Street Parade

will be held in downtown Ladysmith

along Worden and Miner avenues.

3 p.m. — The Beer Garden opens

with a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial

Park.

3-6 p.m. — Bingo will be held at

Armstrong Pavilion in Memorial

Park.

3-6 p.m. — Beer Garden Main

Stage presents the band, The Thundermen,

in Memorial Park.

6-10 p.m. — Lampert Lumber

Main Stage presents the band, Apollo’s

Beacon, in Memorial Park.

11:00 p.m. — Closing down of

Beer Garden and festival grounds