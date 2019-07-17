Thursday, July 18
4 p.m. — The ribbon cutting and
opening ceremony for this year’s
Mardi Gras will be held at the entrance
to Memorial Park.
4-7 p.m. — Mardi Gras Mainstage
will feature D.J. music by “Midnight
Mayhem” in Memorial Park.
5 p.m. — Christman Amusements
open at Memorial Park.
5 p.m. — Beer garden opens with
a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial
Park.
6 p.m. — Tri-County Little League
Majors All Star Game at the Rusk
County Fairgrounds.
7-11 p.m. — The Lampert Lumber
Main Stage Presents the band, South
of 8 at Memorial Park.
11 p.m. — The beer garden closes
down.
11 p.m. — Closing down of festival
grounds.
Friday, July 19
12:30-4:30 p.m. — Rusk County
Historical Society Museum opens at
the Rusk County Fairgrounds.
3 p.m. — Christman Amusements
open.
3 p.m. — Open volleyball at the
Memorial Park Volleyball Court. The
tournament will be held at noon on
Saturday.
4 p.m. — Beer garden opens- with
a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial
Park.
4-7 p.m. — The Beer Garden
Mainstage Presents the band, Songa
featuring Mario and Sherri Friedel in
Memorial Park.
6-6:30 p.m. — A Flambeau Martial
Arts Karate Demonstration will
be held at the Memorial Park Amphitheater.
6-9 p.m.- Bingo will be held at
Armstrong Pavilion in Memorial
Park.
7-11:30 p.m. — The Lampert
Lumber Main Stage presents the
band, Divided Highway in Memorial
Park.
10 p.m. — Venetian Night Parade
and Fireworks Show will be held on
the Flambeau River along Memorial
Park.
Midnight — Closing down of the
Beer Garden and Festival Grounds.
Saturday, July 20th
7 a.m. — Mardi Gras Open Golf
Tournament will be held at Tee-AWay
Golf and Supper Club.
8-11 a.m. — Firefi ghters Pancake
Feed will be held at Ladysmith Fire
Hall.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Mardi Gras Arts
& Craft Fair will be held in downtown
Ladysmith along Miner Avenue.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Dirty Shorts
Brass Band will perform at Mardi
Gras Arts & Craft Fair in downtown
Ladysmith along Miner Avenue.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Car Show — See
the classic rides on W. Third Street
next to the post offi ce in downtown
Ladysmith.
10:30 a.m. — The Citizen’s Water
Fights will take place in front of Ladysmith
Fire Hall.
Noon — Horseshoes registration
in Memorial Park with games beginning
at 12:30 p.m.
Noon — Christman Amusements
open at Memorial Park.
Noon — Mardi Gras Co-Ed Volleyball
Tournament at the Memorial
Park Volleyball Court. For registration
and questions, call Brody Closs
at 715-403-2081.
Noon-1:30 p.m. — The Cornhole
Team Tournament registration takes
place at the Beer Garden entrance in
Memorial Park. The fee is $10 per
person for the double elimination
tournament.
Noon- 9 p.m. — Bingo will be held
at Armstrong Pavilion in Memorial
Park.
12:30- 4:30 p.m. — Rusk County
Historical Society Museum will he
open at the fairgrounds.
1-2:30 p.m. — Music by Joe’s Music
at Legacy Theater in Memorial
Park.
1 p.m. — Beer Garden opens-$2
Gate Admission Fee at Memorial
Park
1-4 p.m. — Lampert Lumber Main
Stage presents the band, Sage Leary
at Memorial Park.
2-4 p.m. — The Dirty Shorts Brass
Band will perform in the Memorial
Park Midway.
2-7 p.m. — A Cornhole Team Tournament
will be held in the Memorial
Park Beer Garden with a 50/50
split. Proceeds to Jaycee Scholarship
Fund.
4-7 p.m. — The Beer Garden Main
Stage presents the band, Anxiety, at
Memorial Park
6-6:30 p.m. — Flambeau Martial
Arts Karate Demonstration at Legacy
Theater in Memorial Park.
7 p.m.-11:30 p.m. — Lampert
Lumber Main Stage presents the
band, Crossroad Station at Memorial
Park.
10 p.m. — Venetian Night Parade
and Fireworks Show on Flambeau
River along Memorial Park.
Midnight — Closing down of Beer
Garden and festival grounds.
Sunday, July 21st
10:30 a.m. — Street Parade registration
begins at the old Ladysmith
Elementary School on Lindoo Avenue.
Noon — Christman Amusements
opens at Memorial Park.
12:30-4:30 p.m. — Rusk County
Historical Society Museum will be
open at the fairgrounds.
12:30 p.m. — Kiddie parade in
downtown Ladysmith on Miner Avenue.
1:00 p.m. — The Street Parade
will be held in downtown Ladysmith
along Worden and Miner avenues.
3 p.m. — The Beer Garden opens
with a $2 gate admission fee in Memorial
Park.
3-6 p.m. — Bingo will be held at
Armstrong Pavilion in Memorial
Park.
3-6 p.m. — Beer Garden Main
Stage presents the band, The Thundermen,
in Memorial Park.
6-10 p.m. — Lampert Lumber
Main Stage presents the band, Apollo’s
Beacon, in Memorial Park.
11:00 p.m. — Closing down of
Beer Garden and festival grounds
