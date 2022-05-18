COVID-19 spread is continuing to fluctuate in Barron County.
Risk to the community has dropped from High to Medium, with a drop in cases last week.
Last week, up to Friday, May 13, 52 new cases were reported to Barron Public Health, down from 77 the week prior.
One new death was reported last week, bringing the toll from COVID-19 in Barron County to at least 138 people.
But treatment is improving. Earlier this month the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that oral antiviral medications for the treatment of COVID-19 are now widely available across Wisconsin.
Vaccines and boosters are still strongly encouraged for prevention of disease.
To find a vaccination location near you, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
COVID-19 testing remains available at health care providers and pharmacies.
A third round of free testing kits can now be ordered via the U.S. Postal Service at https://special.usps.com/testkits.
