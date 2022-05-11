From birth to high school graduation can seem like a long time – especially for graduating seniors.
For parents, grandparents and other adults, it can seem as short as a few blinks of the eye.
No matter how you look at the Prairie Farm High School Class of 2022, the bottom line is that a group of young people is about to make a big change – from growing-up years to adulthood.
The News-Shield asked Prairie Farm High School administrators to contact members of this year’s graduating class, based on the directions they plan to follow – to institutions of higher learning, technical schools or directly into the workforce.
These are their stories.
McKensie Clemetson
West Texas A&M University
A fortunate coincidence happened when McKensie Clemetson was looking for a four-year college that offers a degree in equine business management.
“I had researched a school in Missouri,” she said Thursday, April 28. “They had a curriculum I wanted, but I didn’t like the school, so that led me to West Texas A&M.”
Two years ago, Clemetson and her family took a road trip to the school (it’s in the Panhandle near Amarillo, Tex.). She liked what she saw.
But the best thing about North Texas A&M wasn’t necessarily the campus.
“It was the heat!” said Clemetson, can now get away from Wisconsin winters.
McKensie lives near Prairie Farm with her mother, Delaina Clemetson, a dispatcher for the Washington County, Minn., Sheriff’s Department, and stepdad Dustin Richards, who’s employed at Nestle in Eau Claire. The family lives in a new home that Dustin and Delaina recently built and moved into.
She’s the middle child of three kids, including an older brother, Hunter, who has a job in Colfax, and a younger brother, Tucker, a Prairie Farm High School sophomore. Her biological dad is Pete Clemetson.
She said her career interest grew out of horseback riding with her aunt and cousin.
“My aunt has always had horses and I’ve often gone on family trail rides,” she said.
As early as fifth grade, McKensie started looking at ways to transfer her love of horses into a career. Equine business management offered that opportunity.
“I used to want to own my own business,” she said, “but now, I would actually rather manage someone else’s business (after graduation), and that’s my goal.”
Does her future lie in Wisconsin or elsewhere?
“I’ve been asked this question before,” Clemetson said. “I haven’t decided yet if I’m going to stay in Texas or move. But I’ve always loved traveling, so a change in scene is what I’m going for.”
Ethan Prestrud
Minneapolis Community
& Technical College
At the age of 10, Prairie Farm High School senior Ethan Prestrud accompanied his uncle Wade Prestrud on a tour of the gigantic Delta Airlines maintenance hangar alongside I-494 in Bloomington, Minn.
Wade Prestrud is a head mechanic for Delta.
Ethan said that visit was a key moment in helping him choose his career path.
“I just like fixing stuff, and I think airplanes are really cool, (especially) how they work,” he said during a phone interview Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
On the advice of his uncle, Ethan enrolled in Minneapolis Community and Technical College, where he plans to study in its aviation mechanics program.
“I start in a month,” he said. “It’s an 18-month program, but (how long it takes) depends on how fast you want to do it. My uncle told me that if I was going to be an aircraft mechanic, that’s where I should go.”
In the meantime, Ethan plans to get introduced to the real world of aircraft maintenance as well.
“I just sent my paperwork, resume, cover letter, and two references to Delta to get work as an assistant service mechanic,” he said. “There’s no schooling necessary for that.”
If he combines work with Delta along with his studies, Ethan can gain experience toward positions such as line mechanic and head mechanic.
The latter job “can mean being in charge of other mechanics,” he said. “Line mechanics are on call all the time, so flights aren’t delayed.”
If things work out, Ethan can be licensed as a line and head mechanic within the 18 months it takes to complete his studies.
Which will take him toward the long-range goal he has for his working career.
A decade from now, Ethan said, “I’d like to be working for a big airline. Specifically at Delta, but I don’t know if that will happen.
He has no preferred work location.
“I don’t want to be too far away from Wisconsin,” he said.
Tyler Kahl
Apprentice electrician
As the residential technology manager for Cameron-based Mosaic Technologies, Dean Kahl helped introduce his son, Prairie Farm High School senior Tyler Kahl, to the world of electronics.
Tyler, who has worked with his father’s company, is using his experience as a springboard to the next step in his professional life.
“I’m going to Eau Claire to be an apprentice electrician,” Kahl said in a recent phone interview. “I ran wire for two years at Mosaic, and that got me interested.”
However, the electrician apprenticeship means a change in direction as far as Tyler’s working career is concerned. Why did he decide to go that way?
“I wanted something different,” he said. “Electricians are needed ... and ... I would like to work in that field in a business environment.”
Besides his dad. Tyler has “a couple other relatives” who work in electrically-related careers.
“But that’s not the real reason why I chose this,” he said. “I have a couple friends who are electricians, and they are doing well in their lives. That’s kind of influencing me in that direction.”
As he studies and works toward his goal to become an electrician, Tyler has the choice of following a two-year or four-year program in which he’ll receive a combination on-the-job training and a companion educational program.
“They send you to school two days a week and you (work on the job) the rest of the time,” he said.
Tyler said he’s gotten a brief look at how electricians work while visiting a couple of job sites.
Although his hands-on experience (thus far) has been “slim to none,” Tyler said he likes what he’s seen in the real world.
Being an electrician “fascinates me – I’ve always been curious about how it works,” he said.
His eventual goal: to own and operate his own business.
But where?
“Hopefully, either here or some other place,” Tyler replied. “My dream has always been to go to Colorado. I’ve got some relatives living there. It’s a beautiful area and a place I’ve always wanted to live.”
Tyler is the son of Dean and Julie Kahl, who teaches first grade for the Clear Lake School District. He has one younger sister, Marnie, a Prairie Farm High School junior.
