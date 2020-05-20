The Wisconsin Farmers Union announced Wednesday, May 6, 2020, that it would donate 30,000 pounds of pork ribs to a regional supplier that serves food pantries in the News-Shield circulation area.
The meat was delivered Friday, May 8, to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire. The regional distribution center supplies food pantries in Barron, Cameron, Prairie Farm and other locations in the area.
The meat comes from Estherville, Iowa-based Redwood Farms, among a group of businesses owned by Farmers Union Enterprises.
According to a May 6 press release from the Eau Claire office of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, “Redwood Farms supplies premium pork products to high-end restaurants in New York, Chicago and other cities across the U.S.
“With many restaurants closed due to COVID-19, Redwood Farms saw a sharp decline in demand,” the release added.
“Donating pork to Feed My People is a win all-around,” said Darin Von Ruden, Wisconsin Farmers Union president.
“People in need of food assistance will be able to get delicious pork, and Redwoods Farms is able to continue moving product and processing meat from family farmers.”
Emily Moore, executive director of Feed My People, said she and her organization’s “200 program partners are grateful to be able to offer (the meat to) families throughout west central Wisconsin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.