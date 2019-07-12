A deer is being blamed for causing a motorcycle accident in Ladysmith last month that killed a passenger.
The Ladysmith Police Department responded at 10:56 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, to W. Ninth Street South/Wis. 27 and Gokey Road in the city for a report of a single motorcycle crash.
Investigation of the crash scene showed the motorcycle, a 2013 Honda driven by Daniel Maland, 56, of Jim Falls, had been traveling northbound on W. Ninth Street South/Wis. 27 when the motorcycle crashed into the guardrail.
The passenger of the motorcycle, Maxine Maland, 66, of Jim Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was transported with serious injuries to an Eau Claire hospital by Life Link helicopter.
The Ladysmith Police Department has completed the investigation.
The final investigation report indicates a deer struck the occupants of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to lose control and crash, according to Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien.
Evidence also indicates no other vehicles were involved in the crash other than the lone motorcycle, Julien said.
Daniel Maland is recovering at a hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.