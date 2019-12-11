By Bob Zientara
About a month after the doors were closed on what was known as Clicker’s Bar & Restaurant, Dallas, a new chapter has opened in the life of the business.
Jennifer and Jesse Huff, who live in the Ridgeland area, reopened what is now known as Jen’s Choppin Block during the early days of November.
The Huffs have a 6-year-old son, Wyatt, and have lived here for about three years, they said in a Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 interview.
But the family roots go deep. Jen’s parents, Merle and Rhonda Johnson, are longtime Ridgeland area residents and were regular customers at Clickers while it was owned by Ryan and Erica Lentz.
“My mother is a Prairie Farm High School graduate,” Jennifer Huff said. “My dad is a transplant, but his mother was born and raised in Weyerhaeuser.”
“I came up here for deer season in 1975 and never went back,” Merle Johnson said. He and his wife have been helping out since the Huffs reopened the business.
“Jesse is involved too,” Jennifer said. “He worked at the DHL Center in Chippewa Falls, but we’re doing this together now.”
Jennifer said the business gives her a chance to stay in a career she knows well.
“I have a culinary arts degree,” she said. “Cooking and food is all I’ve done as an adult, 80 hours a week, for about 20 years. I finally asked myself, why not do this for me?”
She said the new owners think the bar and restaurant are an important part of the Dallas area. Breakfast is a busy time, she noted. Jen’s Choppin Block serves breakfast until 2 p.m.
“This community needs a place to eat,” she said. “There are a lot of people here every day for breakfast or coffee. It’s a place for tourists, too. People drive here from a long way away.”
As she continues her career being her own boss, Jennifer Huff wants to change up the menu and see how people like it.
“We do a lot of cooking from scratch,” she said. “We make our own homemade soups. But even that can change. Our potato-bacon soup this week may taste a little different next time because we change it based on the ingredients that are available. We’ll make our own barbecue sauce and chili in house, too.”
The Huffs introduced a New York strip sirloin steak during the first week of December, and also make their own thin-crust pizza for both the restaurant and late-night bar customers.
Jennifer said she and Jesse have gradually increased the restaurant hours and menu items as they grow more used to the routine.
“We’re working toward being open six days a week – after we get staffed up and trained a little better,” she said.
