On Sept. 23-25, more than 230 retired educators gathered in the center of the Driftless Area at the Radisson Hotel La Crosse to attend WREA’s 68th annual convention of the Wisconsin Retired Educator’s Association (WREA). The theme of this year’s event was “Navigating Rivers of Change.”
Presenters included George Howe of Sustainable Driftless. He presented the award-winning film, “Decoding the Driftless.” Sarahi’ Monterrey, 2018-2019 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Representative, shared her “Journey Navigating Rivers of Change to Inspire Others” in her classroom. Todd Shea of the National Weather Service of La Crosse shared changing weather patterns and staying safe in extreme weather situations. Executive Director Karla Bloem of the International Owl Center presented a Real Life Great Horned Owl Soap Opera. In addition, there were many more breakout speakers on various topics.
Representatives from Barron County Retired Educators included John Osterloth of Rice Lake, Keith Kolpack of Barron, and Vic Bekkum of Comstock.
The Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association is a non-partisan, independent organization with more than 9,500 members statewide and 59 local units. WREA has been recognized for its role in protecting the public pension fund, advocating for public education, and supporting the interests of senior citizens. In addition, members typically contribute more than $6 million worth of Community Service each year.
For more information about the local unit or the activities of retired educators, contact Keith Kolpack, President of the BCREA, at 715-418-0563.
