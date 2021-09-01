The Barron Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Wine, Beer & Food Tasting event Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Church Barn, 1615 13 ½ Street, Barron.
Come and enjoy free entertainment by the Stringsmiths. Tasting tickets will be available at 5/$5 or 11/$10. The event will include door prizes and a silent auction.
This special Chamber Fall Fest event is sponsored by Swant Graber Motors, WESTconsin Credit Union, TM Title Service, Barron Veterinary Clinic, Barron Mutual Insurance, Johnson, Agen, Kupferschmidt & Associates, Thrivent Financial, Synergy Co-op, Monroe Manor, Erickson Agency and Rolling Oaks Supper Club.
