Monroe Manor resident Madeline Sinclair will soon observe her 100th birthday on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Family members are asking friends and loved ones to send cards to Sinclair at her home, 508 E. Monroe Ave., Barron, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“Once the pandemic is curtailed, we can reschedule and give her the party she rightly deserves,” the family noted.
“Mom is very active and has really been hit hard with the isolation that came with COVID-19,” her daughter, Marg Campbell, said Monday, Aug. 31. “We really appreciate a little spotlight on her.”
The sixth of nine children and the only surviving sibling, Madeline (Robarge) Sinclair was born in 1920. Her parents were Edward and Leah (DeMars) Robarge. They lived just outside Rice Lake at what is the current location of Turtleback Golf Course.
Sinclair recalls taking a horse and buggy ride with her younger siblings to St Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake.
On June 11, 1942, she married Wendell Sinclair, who soon left to serve in the military during World War II. After the war, they purchased both a farm and a canned milk hauling route. The Sinclairs raised six children and served as foster parents for several others.
In her adult life, Madeline was a 4-H leader, was active in Homemakers, volunteered at Pioneer Village Museum, delivered Meals on Wheels, worked at local polling places, served as a personal care assistant, and is a 75-year veteran of the Almena VFW Auxiliary, the longest-term member in the state.
She is also involved in the Memory Café at Monroe Manor.
She crochets daily, reads to others there and loves to visit, play games and cards (especially cribbage).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.