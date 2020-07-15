Willing hands are needed during the final week of July 2020 to help build a $300,000 children’s play structure at Barron’s Anderson Park, according to members of the Barron Kiwanis Club.
“We need volunteers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Tuesday through Thursday), July 28, 29 and 30, in either half-day or full-day increments,” said Andrew Sloan, club member.
Volunteers can sign up by sending an email to sloana@barron.k12.wi.us.
The workers will be divided into groups of four, and will work on a piece of equipment as a group, “for efficiency and separation purposes,” Sloan said.
“All volunteers will be asked to complete a COVID questionnaire prior to volunteering,” he added. “Lunch will be provided. Workers of any ability are welcome and encouraged, as long as you have a positive attitude!”
