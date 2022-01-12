Editor’s Note: This article is part of a series of profiles of local veterans. The News-Shield is highlighting one veteran per month for their service to the country and the community.
Seventy years ago Barron native Bard Kittleson entered the U.S. Navy at the height of the Korean War.
“Korea was going full speed,” said Kittleson, a 1951 Barron High School graduate.
He said some people tried to talk him out of joining the military. But Kittleson was not dissuaded.
“It was something I felt I had to do,” he said.
Now Kittleson, 89, is one of oldest members of Barron’s VFW Post and American Legion and one of very few Korean War veterans in the area.
His Navy experience would become just a piece of a lifetime of service for Kittleson, who went on to serve the Barron community in numerous ways after returning home.
Kittleson, who grew up on a farm in the Town of Maple Grove, entered the Navy March 12, 1952, and was discharged March 13, 1956.
He completed basic training at Great Lakes Naval Station, north of Chicago.
Kittleson went on to serve at a missile test base near Oxnard, Calif., and aboard the USS Boxer, a straight deck aircraft carrier.
“On the Boxer it wasn’t very long until I was a plane director,” said Kittleson. “I had a lot of appreciation for those pilots.”
Planes were launched with the help of a catapult, and sometimes there were crashes.
Some of the scariest days were in the face of monsoons and other extreme weather.
“It was pretty tough duty getting back sometimes,” said Kittleson.
Key to getting through it all was comradeship among shipmates.
“I had a lot of good buddies,” said Kittleson.
Upon returning to Barron, Kittleson enjoyed a continuation of camaraderie when he joined VFW Post 8338.
Back then the post, founded in 1946, was primarily WWII vets. Kittleson has been around long enough to see Vietnam vets become the majority. But regardless of what conflict the men served in, the Post was an important part of their lives.
“It served as a place for therapy for a lot of those vets,” said Kittleson.
Kittleson was on the post’s firing squad from 1958 to 1979, and served as a commander most of those years. He never missed a parade in that time.
“The public should be reminded of what veterans have done for our American way,” he said.
Kittleson was employed 35 years by GTE—formerly General Telephone Co. and part of Verizon—and worked his way up from lineman to managing the Barron office, and from engineer to management. Further advancement meant he would have to move from the area, so he declined promotions because he wanted to stay in Barron, he said.
While stationed in California, he met and married Terry Ann Cota, of Santa Barbara, in 1954. They had three children, Jim, Joni and Julie. Terry Ann was tragically killed in a train accident on Aug. 20, 1964, while returning from a family reunion in Santa Barbara.
Kittleson Ruthann Prine in 1966. She passed away in 2013.
Kittleson served on the city council from 1969 to 1985, when he was appointed, and later elected, mayor. He served another 17 years as mayor.
Kittleson also put in 28 years on the Barron Hospital Board and 28 years on the Barron County Board of Supervisors.
He was associated with the Barron Cubs baseball team as general manager and player. He concluded his career in 1965 when the Cubs won the Wisconsin State Baseball Association Championship.
He also played with the Barron News-Shield softball team, which won several county championships.
Kittleson has long been a school sports booster and worked the chains as down-marker at football games for 44 consecutive years, 1957 to 2001.
He was a member of the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department, and also was a member of the Barron Kiwanis Club.
For all that, Kittleson’s identity as a veteran is closest to his heart.
“Of all the organizations I’ve been a part of, I’ve had the most pride in veterans organizations,” he said.
Kittleson said that after all these years he’s happy to see the VFW Post still going strong after 75 years, gaining members and winning state awards.
“They’ve done a lot to keep this post going,” said Kittleson. “Those World War II boys would be proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.